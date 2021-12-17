Blockchain in Retail Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2027

Blockchain in retail Growth 2021-2027 , Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Blockchain in retail, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Blockchain in retail size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global blockchain in retail market will grow at a CAGR of more than 65% during the forecast period.

Report Title:

Global Blockchain in Retail Market By Providers (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, and Infrastructure Providers), By Applications (Supply Chain Tracking, Smart Loyalty Programs, Identity Management, Fraud and Counterfeit, Smart Contracts, Compliance Management, Payments, and Others), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global blockchain in retail market by providers (Application providers, Middleware providers, and Infrastructure providers), by applications (Supply Chain Tracking, Smart Loyalty Programs, Identity Management, Fraud and Counterfeit, Smart Contracts, Compliance Management, Payments, and Others), by organization size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies IBM, Microsoft, SAP, AWS, Oracle, Auxesis Group, Bitfury, Guardtime, CoinBase, and Reply as the major vendors operating in the global blockchain in retail market.

Overview of the Blockchain in Retail Market

Reportocean market research report predicts that the global blockchain in retail market will grow at a CAGR of more than 65% during the forecast period. Blockchain applications for the retailers are made on permissioned ledgers which are controlled by some actors or miners, which enhances security and traceability. The market is expected to grow as several IT players as well as start-ups have initiated the promising pilot projects. For example Nestle, a food retail giant in July 2019 announced that it would pilot the open blockchain technology for tracking its products along the supply chain. Walmart is testing the blockchain application to provide traceability for “farm to fork” and to improve transparency, efficiency, and food safety.

Retail industry is transforming continuously and is becoming more personalized by offering product recommendations and frictionless customer shopping experience. Customers today demand for more personalized shopping experience and faster transaction times, which is fueling the adoption of advanced technologies in the retail industry. Blockchain technology is supporting retail and e-commerce sector by offering more security, visibility and enhanced supply chain transparency. For enhancing the business models and store fulfillment, many retailers are adopting blockchain technology. Retailers are also taking initiatives to integrate cryptocurrencies into their operations. Rakuten, a Japan-based online retailer accepts bitcoin payments and is planning to introduce Rakuten Coin, a new cryptocurrency that will support the company’s loyalty services.

According to the blockchain in retail industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global blockchain in retail market in 2018. Retailers in North America are leveraging the blockchain technology for optimizing their consumer spending and effectively allocating the inventories. High presence of retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, The Home Depot, Target Corporation, CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Lowe’s Companies in this region, which are focusing towards adoption of blockchain is one of the major factor leading to the growth of the market in North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increased investments in blockchain-based start-ups.

Blockchain in Retail Market Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global blockchain in retail market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market and as a result, the blockchain in retail market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Blockchain in Retail Market:

– IBM

– Microsoft

– SAP

– AWS

– Oracle

– Auxesis Group

– Bitfury

– Guardtime

– CoinBase

– Reply

IBM had already identified the potential of blockchain technology in retail and has several projects in development and pilot stages.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Blockchain in Retail Market Segmentation By Providers

– Application Providers

– Middleware Providers

– Infrastructure Providers

The application providers segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and is expected to witness significant growth at the highest CAGR as application providers are the entities that are usually specialized in different protocol implementations.

Blockchain in Retail Market Segmentation By Applications

– Supply Chain Tracking

– Smart Loyalty Programs

– Identity Management

– Fraud and Counterfeit

– Smart Contracts

– Compliance Management

– Payments

– Others

Among these applications, the supply chain tracking is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and the fraud and counterfeit application is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Blockchain in Retail Market Segmentation By Organization Size

– SME’s

– Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share and the SME’s segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Blockchain in Retail Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the blockchain in retail market. The blockchain in retail industry offers many advantages including greater scalability, increased innovation, and enhanced transparency & security. Blockchain technology can close the trust gap by establishing enhanced trust between retailers and consumers as well as within entire retail supply chain. Blockchain is also helping retailers in protecting and managing the consumer data. The report discusses the market in terms of providers, applications, verticals, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report? This market report shows the projected market size for the Blockchain in retail market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes. On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period. The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players. The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth. The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption. Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail. The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players. Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products. This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players. Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future. The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions. This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market. Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth. About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

