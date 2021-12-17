Electrical House (E-house) Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the electrical house market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2030.
The electrical house market revenue was US$ 1.31 billion in 2021. The electrical house market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
The Electric House (E-House), also known as a Power House, is an outdoor enclosure that holds switchgear that provides low voltage or medium voltage power. Installed on a wheel or skid, they are ready for field use with little setup, commissioning, and restart time. Compared to conventional buildings on-site, they may prove to be a viable alternative. E-Houses test all components before shipping, reducing failure rates in the field. The fact that they are mobile makes them easy and cost-effective to erect and relocate.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increasing efforts to install power grids, where e-house enables for integration of power supply applications, are propelling the installation of electrical houses, which is forecast to fuel the growth of the electrical house market during the forecast period.
Electric houses are popular in the oil & gas sector due to their reduced construction lead times and ease of installation & transportation. Consequently, the electrical house (e-house) market is forecast to grow.
Electrical house is a highly advanced equipment that requires professionals who have experience in correcting and mitigating system errors. As a result, a lack of technical expertise may slow down the growth of the global electrical house market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The impact of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the electrical house market. Due to its high dependence on utilities, oil & gas, steel & metal, mining, heavy industry, and other sectors. Additionally, several companies that use e-house for power supply purposes have shut down or reduced their operations due to the risk of infection among their workforce. Moreover, falling incomes and travel restrictions by government and local bodies have stunted the growth of the transportation sector, which has negatively impacted the oil & gas sector, where e-house provides for power distribution. It has reduced the demand for electrical houses in the oil and gas sector.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global electrical house market and is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A huge chunk of the growth is due to the rapid establishment of manufacturing units using e-houses for power supply.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electrical house market are:
ABB Limited
Axis Solutions Pvt Limited
BMarko Structures Incorporated
Eaton Corporation
General Electric
Kasa Analgen India Private Limited
Panel Built Incorporated
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
TECO Electric and Machinery Corporation, Limited
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global electrical house market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Voltage Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Fixed E-house
Mobile Substation
Segmentation based on Application
Utilities
Industrial
Oil & Gas
Mining & Minerals
Chemicals
Other Industrial Applications
Segmentation based on Voltage Type
Medium
Low
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
