3D Scanner Market 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top Players, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2027

Report Ocean published a new report on the 3D scanner market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The 3D scanner market value was ~USD 45 million in 2020. The 3D scanner market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A 3D scanner captures the three-dimensional attributes of an object and associated information, such as color and texture. The use of this technology can reduce time, cost, and effort during the manufacturing process and improve the quality of the product. A 3D scanner captures the dimensions of objects using lasers, light, or x-rays and creates point clouds, which allow creating a 3D representation of the object by using the software. The 3D scanner has become a powerful tool for various industries, including aerospace & defense, automotive, entertainment & media, construction, healthcare, and more.

Factors Affecting

Some of the key elements driving this market’s growth include increased R&D expenditure on 3D metrology, an increased emphasis on quality control when manufacturing goods, and growing demand for higher productivity by electronic manufacturing companies.

Cloud computing adoption and the emergence of industrial 4.0 are likely to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Every industry is facing COVID- 19 challenges. Globally, the 3D Scanner Market Size will decline due to the global pandemic and other restrictions. This industry is facing a number of challenges since the outbreak of COVID-19. Still, the manufacturing process is recovering, which creates growth opportunities. In the market value chain, distributors and suppliers are disrupting the process. Analysis of the 3D Scanner Market shows growth from 2021 onwards. In the forecast period of 2022, it will ultimately lead to exceptional market Trends.

Regional Overview

A growing number of countries in the Asia Pacific, such as China and Japan, are experiencing increased economic growth, which has created strong demand for 3D scanners in the region. The Asia Pacific held dominance in 2020. Due to rapid infrastructure development, the Asia Pacific market is growing. During the forecast period, several infrastructure development projects will take place in the Asia Pacific. It is also due to the infrastructure advancements and automation of manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China that the market in the Asia Pacific region has seen a high percentage growth.

Key Players

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global 3D scanner market are:

Nikon Corp. (Japan)

FARO Technologies (US)

KEYENCE Corp. (Japan)

Jenoptik (Germany)

Hexagon (Sweden)

CyberOptics Corp. (US)

Mitutoyo Corp. (Japan)

ZEISS Group (Germany)

Perceptron (US)

Automated Precision, Inc. (US)

Renishaw (UK

Creaform (Canada)

Trimble, Inc. (US)

3D Systems, Inc. (US)

Metrologic Group (France)

Other Prominent Players

Recent Developments in the Market

In October 2020, Microsoft Corporation and ZEISS Group announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate ZEISS’ transformation into a digital service provider that embraces a cloud-first approach. ZEISS will give its customers enhanced digital experiences, address changing market needs more quickly, and increase productivity by standardizing its equipment and processes on Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform.

In September 2020, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence released the latest version of its highly flexible and powerful measurement software, QUINDOS 2020.2. Applications range from standard inspections through special geometries to powertrains.

In August 2020, FARO Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of FARO Trek, a fully autonomous 3D mobile scanning integration developed in partnership with Boston Dynamics.

In July 2020, Nikon Metrology (a group within Nikon Corporation) and WENZEL Group, based in Germany, announced a new distribution partnership. WENZEL has become an official partner of Nikon Metrology for the sale and distribution of its laser scanning products in Europe as a result of this partnership.

Scope of the Report

The global 3D scanner market segmentation consists of Offering, Type, Range, Technology, Product, Application, End-User Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Type

Laser 3d Scanners

Structured Light 3d Scanners

Optical Scanner

Others

Segmentation based on Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Segmentation based on Technology

Introduction

Laser Triangulation

Pattern Fringe Triangulation

Laser Pulse Based

Laser Phase-Shift Based

Segmentation based on Product

Tripod Mounted

Fixed CMM Based

Bridge CMM Based

Gantry CMM Based

Horizontal Arm CMM Based

Portable CMM Based

Articulated Arm CMM

Handheld

Desktop

Segmentation based on Application

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Rapid Prototyping

Face/Body Scanning

Segmentation based on End-User Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

Dental

Orthopedics

Neurosurgery

Others

Aerospace & Defense

Commercial Aircraft

Space Exploration

Architecture & Construction

Plant Scanning

Outdoor & Indoor Scanning

Energy & Power

Hydro Power

Wind Power

Petrochemicals

Tunnel & Mining

Artifacts & Heritage Preservation

Others (Electronics, Education, Forensics, Entertainment & Media, and Other Manufacturing)

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

