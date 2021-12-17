Electric Wheelchair Market Size, Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2027

Report Ocean published a new report on the electric wheelchair market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.
The electric wheelchair market is anticipated to grow at a registered compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The electric wheelchair or a motorized wheelchair is driven by power batteries and wheels that enhance the efficiency of work. The battery provides the required amount of power to the wheelchair to move without much physical exertion.
An increase in demand for electrical wheelchairs is directly attributed to the demand for technological advancements. The need for durable, sturdier, and weight bearable wheelchairs enhances the necessity for further advancement in the market. Hence, it also propels the overall growth of the global electric wheelchair market.
Technological advancements in the global electric wheelchair market have reduced the usage of traditional wheelchairs. With the development of automated movement systems, patients can remotely control the equipment. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence in the electric wheelchair industry has helped disabled people to adopt convenient features of electronic wheelchairs. These features include managing wheelchairs through facial expressions like raising eyebrows and holding out tongues etc. Therefore, demand for the development and innovative development in the field would drive the expansion of the electric wheelchair market size.
The geriatric population is more prone to physical disabilities, which increases the use of electric wheelchairs in hospitals and healthcare departments. Moreover, electrical wheelchairs have also applied in-home care to carry patients and shift them safely from one place to another. Thus, these safety benefits increase the demand for electrical wheelchairs and are anticipated to extend more in hospitals and homes. According to World Health Organization, the percentage of the geriatric population will grow to 16% by 2050. Thus, the growth of the population would fuel the demand for electric wheelchairs.
Furthermore, an increment in the accident cases will prompt the growth of the global electric wheelchair market. Accidents can cause temporary or permanent disabilities in a person, and caretakers have to take care of them. As per the information published by WHO, around 50 million people worldwide are affected due to road accidents.
However, the unavailability of a quality healthcare system in developing and underdeveloped regions is obstructing the growth of the global electric wheelchair market. Most of the geriatric population lives in these regions. Hence, there is significant growth expected from these regions.
The absence of supporting infrastructure, high expenses, and low consumer awareness is expected to decelerate the industry expansion.
Regional Analysis
Asia-pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast time frame. The growth is projected due to the expanding medical tourism industry, rising elderly population, and surge in chronic diseases.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Industries experienced significant challenges due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth of developing countries mostly halted and drove the reduction in global trade.
Wheelchair devices are essentially required for several mobility situations. Due to the pandemic, there was a shortage in the distribution of wheelchairs and consumables.
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Center Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
Standing Electric Wheelchairs
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key market players
Invacare corporation
Karma medical products co., ltd
Matsunaga manufactory co., ltd
Meyra group
Miki kogyosho co., ltd
Nissin medical industries co., ltd
Ottobock se & co kgaa
Permobil ab
Pride mobility products corp
Sunrise medical (u.s.) llc
Other prominent players
Aim of the Report
This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
