High Voltage Capacitor Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published a new report on the high voltage capacitor market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2030.

The global high voltage capacitor market value was US$ 11.5 billion in 2020. The high voltage capacitor market is forecast to reach US$ 30 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Reactive power from high voltage capacitors enhances the performance, quality, and efficiency of systems. The pulse power system or pulse shaping uses it under the oil for pulsing. The capacitors consist of foil electrode windings and dielectric materials. A series of pivoting plastic cases contains the capacitors, which are vacuum-dried and infused with an insulating liquid before being vacuum-dried and stored.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

A number of factors drive the global high voltage capacitor market, including an increase in grid infrastructure for better electricity accessibility, an increase in demand for ceramic multilayer capacitors, and others.

The reduction of transmission losses during bulk power transmission over long distances, supportive regulations for energy trade and interconnection of power grids, and technological advancements are all driving the global demand of the market.

High voltage hazards pose a threat to the growth of the global high voltage capacitor market.

Due to the increasing demand from various industries and regions, HV capacitors are now experiencing several exciting opportunities in the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

With the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and its spread throughout numerous countries globally, manufacturing activities in industrial sectors ceased, affecting high voltage capacitor manufacturing.

COVID-19 also posed a challenge in procuring raw materials.

The government revenue streams of numerous countries were cut, which hampered government-funded transmission and distribution projects. As a result, the demand for high voltage capacitors decreased.

As the economies of a number of countries begin to recover, government-funded transmission and distribution projects could resume immediately. It would increase the demand for high voltage capacitors.

Regional Analysis

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific anticipates growing at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As a result of increasing investments in the electricity sector and power transmission networks, the transmission capacity increased. The power consumption capability of Asia-Pacific has increased due to industrialization and urbanization.

While governments in several Asia Pacific countries are inducing higher investments in their grid connection projects, they also have a responsibility to use efficient and reliable power transmission networks.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global high voltage capacitor market are:

ABB LTD.

Arteche Group

Avx Corporation

General Electric

Lifasa

Maxwell Technologies

Presco AG

Siemens AG

TDK Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, INC.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global high voltage capacitor market segmentation focuses on Application, Dielectric, Capacity, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Power Generation

Distribution

Transmission

Others

Segmentation based on Dielectric

Plastic film Capacitor

Ceramic Capacitor

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor (AEC)

Others

Segmentation based on Capacity

500-1000V

1001-7000V

7001-14000V

Above 14000V

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

