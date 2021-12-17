Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market Size 2021 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Prominent Players Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, and Forecast till 2027

Report Ocean published a new report on the semiconductor assembly equipment market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The valued size of the semiconductor assembly equipment market was more than $3,599 million in 2020. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Semiconductor assembly is a process taken out to ensure the working of semiconductor devices. The equipment has significant use in developing semiconductor part assembly, water fabrication, and device testing. Semiconductors are made of crystalline materials to control the current in the product. The materials possess free electrons in the body that allows the smooth flow of electricity between atoms.

The semiconductor manufacturing process requires water fabrication equipment at the primary stage. Meanwhile, the process then requires the use of the assembly equipment to wind it up after testing.

Factors affecting

Due to the growing investments by Integrated Device manufacturer companies, the R&D sector is likely to grow new technologies in the upcoming years. The companies are making advancements with energy-efficient and miniaturized products like low-power microcontrollers, RFID circuits, integrated circuits, and high-level sensors for automotive, electronics, and industrial applications. The growth in technology and investments can accelerate the growth of the global semiconductor assembly equipment market.

Companies have been working on developing advanced semiconductor assembly equipment. The up-gradation of the product portfolio will certainly, sustain the growth of the semiconductor assembly equipment market. In 2021, Applied Materials, Inc. launched Alx TM, a device to stimulate the assembly and manufacturing process of the existing technology chip. Furthermore, Applies Material and BE semiconductor Industries N.V partnered to produce a solution for die-based hybrid connection with chip-to-chip technology to amend the performance.

Such growing strategies will fuel the extension of the semiconductor assembly equipment market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The spread of COVID-19 infection inhibited the operations of the semiconductor assembly equipment business.

The lifting of lockdown restriction and decline in the COVID-19 cases are likely to reduce the deceleration of the market. Thus, the global semiconductor assembly equipment market may recover by the beginning of 2022.

The introduction of COVID-19 vaccines will further recuperate the previous growing stage if companies re-initiate with the full-scale capacities again.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global semiconductor assembly equipment market by acquiring the highest market share and is expected to grow by registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to the high involvement of Integrated circuits makers, the region will witness the growing requirement of semiconductor assembly equipment.

Integrated circuits are exerted in industrial sectors like electronics, telecommunications, data centers, and automotive. Worldwide advancement in the chip fabrication facilities will strengthen the expansion of the semiconductor industry in Asia during the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Inspection & dicing equipment

Die-attach equipment

Wire bonding equipment

Plating equipment

By Supply Chain Process

IDM

OSAT

Foundry

By End-user Industry

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Players

AlsilMaterial

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holdings N.V.

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Group

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

