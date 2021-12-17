Surgical Retractors Market 2021 Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2027

Global Surgical Retractors Market is valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Surgical Retractors Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.Surgical retractor is a type of surgical instruments which are actively used during the surgical procedure performed by the surgeon. They are also recognized as a surgical detractor, and these instruments can be accessible in a range of sizes, shapes, and styles based on the surgeries and their uses in the surgical operation. These instruments are typically used to split the edges of wounds or surgical incision.

They help in holding back the essential organs or tissues that allow surgeons easy access and better visibility to the exposed area. These instruments are used manually or through a mechanical method while executing surgical procedures. Presently, there are various types of surgical retractors available in the market, including hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, and table-mounted retractors and are used in surgical operations as they can support in the treatment of different surgeries. Therefore, these factors are promoting the use of surgical retractors all over the world. Furthermore, increasing the number of surgeries in the developed & developing nations, growing geriatric population and the introduction of novel devices such as illuminated, single-use, and laparoscopic retractors are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there were around 10,607,227 surgical procedures performed in 2018, representing an increase of 15% from 2014, which holds almost 9,018,375 surgical procedures. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the market growth around the world. Although, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world initiating the shutdown of much-civilized life, which resulted that medical device companies are highly insulated from economic disruptions due to which demand for surgical retractors are greatly affecting. This is due to the healthcare facilities and organization are mainly focused on treating patients with COVID-19, and thus, surgical procedures are likely to put on hold. Therefore, this factor will be negatively influencing the market growth at least in this year. However, the high cost of the instrument and changing consumer interest towards minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Surgical Retractors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising surgical procedures, and the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing geriatric population and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Surgical Retractors market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

Ethicon Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Invuity, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

MicroSurgical Technology, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Hand-held Retractors

Self-retaining Retractors

Table-mounted Retractors

Others

By Application:

Abdominal Surgeries

Cardiothoracic Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Obstetric & Gynaecological Surgeries

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

