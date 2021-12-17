Home Healthcare Software Market Size 2021 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Global Home Healthcare Software Market is valued approximately USD 7.26 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.40% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Home Healthcare Software Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Home healthcare software is a user-friendly solution that offers healthcare information with zero error which helps in increasing the operational efficiency of the doctor. Also, it provides home care agencies and physicians to communicate effectively to enable standardize care to the patients. Such solutions offer healthcare professionals with real time information to deliver superior patient care.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 escalates the demand for home healthcare software due to the primary focus of government towards coronavirus infected peoples. Also, initiatives taken by the people and government authorities to reduce corona spread leads to the home isolation and self-quarantine activities which significantly upsurge the demand for home healthcare software where doctors can monitor patient’s health from clinics or hospital and suggest efficient treatments to the patients.

Whereas, emergence of large health issues to the geriatric population and need for regular check-up of ageing population, stimulated the demand for home healthcare software. Therefore, rapid growth in ageing population and need for instant check on old peoples driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.6 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. In addition, presence of favorable government regulations regarding adoption of home healthcare software is driving the market growth over the forecast years. However, security concerns and growing incidence of data breach is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Home Healthcare Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising growth in healthcare expenditure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising ageing population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Home Healthcare Software Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Continulink Health Technologies, LLC.

Delta Health Technologies

Hearst Corporation

Healthmedx

Kinnser Software, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Thornberry Limited



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Software offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software:

Agency Management

Clinical Management

Consulting and Support Services

Hospice Software Solutions

Tele Health Solutions

Other Software

By Component:

Software

Services

Other Components

By Mode of Delivery:

Web-based

Cloud based

Other Modes of Delivery

By End-user:

Rehab Centres

Hospice Care

Homecare Institutions

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

