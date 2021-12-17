Kymco lays out roadmap to become Taiwan's No. 2 for e-scooters

(TAIPEI) Taiwan News — Taiwan's Kymco held a press conference on the eve of the annual Milan Motorcycle Show, unveiling a brand-new flagship AK550 model, the latest addition to its electric scooter offerings.

It is the company's latest play for the e-scooter segment, which it has been developing for the past several years. CEO Ko Sheng-feng (柯勝峯) said the new and improved ionex — Kymco’s battery swapping service — has given riders more choices. Next, the company aims to play a key role in the broader development of the global industry.

“We will take second place in Taiwan’s market with ionex,” Ko said. “Before going on to become the industry leader.” For 2022, Kymco's goal is to put in place 2,000 recharging stations and open about 100 outlets, he said.

As for overseas expansion, China, Southeast Asian, and Indian markets take up about 90% of the global market. In the past Japanese auto brands dominated, but they have lost ground as they were slow to transition to electric models.

Now things are really picking up in Southeast Asia especially, with governments looking to build out the infrastructure for electric vehicles, he said. “This is a great opportunity for us,” Ko said, adding that Indonesia has approached the company about potential projects.