Boyd leads Tennessee St. over Charleston Southern 78-75

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dedric Boyd had a season-high 28 points as Tennessee State narrowly beat Charleston Southern 78-75 on Thursday night.

Kassim Nicholson had 15 points for Tennessee State (4-6). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 15 points. Kenny Cooper had six rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Buccaneers (3-7). Cheikh Faye added eight rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com