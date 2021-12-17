Alexa
Boyd leads Tennessee St. over Charleston Southern 78-75

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 13:49
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dedric Boyd had a season-high 28 points as Tennessee State narrowly beat Charleston Southern 78-75 on Thursday night.

Kassim Nicholson had 15 points for Tennessee State (4-6). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 15 points. Kenny Cooper had six rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Buccaneers (3-7). Cheikh Faye added eight rebounds.

Updated : 2021-12-17 15:15 GMT+08:00

