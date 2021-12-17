Alexa
Boum leads UTEP past McNeese St. 82-72

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 13:50
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum scored 23 points as UTEP beat McNeese State 82-72 on Thursday night.

Keonte Kennedy added 20 points for the Miners.

Jorell Saterfield had 13 points for UTEP (6-4).

Collin Warren had 13 points for the Cowboys (3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Myles Lewis added 10 points. Brendan Medley-Bacon had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-17 15:15 GMT+08:00

