Delaire, Ingram help Stanford beat Dartmouth 89-78 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 13:39
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaiden Delaire tied his career high with 22 points, Harrison Ingram scored seven of his 13 points in the final minute of regulation and Stanford rallied to beat Dartmouth 89-78 in overtime on Thursday night.

Brandon Angel had a career-high 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting for Stanford and James Keefe added a career-best 12 points and a season-high nine rebounds.

Aaryn Rai made a layup to give the Big Green a 74-67 lead with a minute left in regulation. Ingram scored in the lane, Michael O'Connell stole the ball from Garrison Wade and hit Ingram for a 3-pointer and, after Dartmouth was called for a shot-clock violation with 11.8 seconds to play, Ingram used a up-and-under move to score from the left block just before the buzzer and force the extra period.

Ingram made a jumper and Noah Taitz hit a 3-pointer before Angels scored eight consecutive points for Stanford in a 15-2 run to open overtime.

Taurus Samuels scored 22 points, Brendan Barry hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and Ryan Cornish added 16 points for Dartmouth.

The Big Green are 3-22 all-time against teams currently in the Pac-12.

Samuels made a layup to give Dartmouth an 11-point lead with 10:42 left in regulation but the Big Green went scoreless for the next 3-plus minutes. Stanford scored the first nine points in a 16-4 run that gave the Cardinal a 63-62 lead — their first since midway through the first half —- when Ingram made a layup with 4:31 to play. Barry answered with a 3-pointer, Dartmouth's first made field goal in 6 1/2 minutes.

Stanford has won 25 straight against Ivy League opponents since a 71-63 loss to Pennsylvania on December 5, 1981.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-17 15:15 GMT+08:00

