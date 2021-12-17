Taiwan braces for cold weekend as monsoon passes through

Typhoon Kai is expected to bring rain to Taiwan next week. (Central Weather Bureau image) Typhoon Kai is expected to bring rain to Taiwan next week. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The northeastern monsoon will reach its strongest point on Saturday (Dec. 18), with the mercury dropping as low as 12 degrees Celsius in north, northeast Taiwan and 15 C elsewhere, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

The highest temperatures in north and northeast Taiwan will reach around 20 C, Hualien and Taitung counties around 23 C, and central and south Taiwan between 23-25 C. While the monsoon will weaken beginning on Monday (Dec. 20), the weather will remain cool and turn cold again by Friday (Dec. 24), when another monsoon wave will arrive.

In terms of precipitation, north and east Taiwan will see sporadic rain over the weekend, while clouds will be coming in from the south due to Typhoon Rai moving northward. The typhoon is expected to move west-northwest to north, bringing increasing rain to Taiwan next week.

On Friday (Dec. 17), the CWB also issued a strong wind alert for areas north of Tainan, in east Taiwan, outlying islands, and coastal Kaohsiung.