Japan’s foreign ministry to appoint ‘Taiwan planning official’

Tokyo Tower in the colors of the Taiwan flag in January. (Wikipedia, Syced photo) Tokyo Tower in the colors of the Taiwan flag in January. (Wikipedia, Syced photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will appoint a “Taiwan planning official” in a restructuring scheduled for next year, reports said Friday (Dec. 17).

The news was announced during a meeting between ministry officials and the foreign affairs department of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), CNA reported. The new Taiwan specialist would be functioning inside the section for China and Mongolia at the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

The main reason for the appointment is rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, which have led to an increase in work connected to Taiwan, according to Japan’s Jiji News agency. The LDP voiced its approval of the restructuring, describing it as “a significant step forward” amid the growing importance of diplomacy, security and economy linked to Taiwan.

The new official would not only deal with Taiwan, but also with developments surrounding the Diaoyutai, the Japanese-held islands disputed by China and Taiwan, the ministry said.