Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Growing By 14.1% Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

Global integrated workplace management system market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Global integrated workplace management system market by region.

Global integrated workplace management system market will reach $9,693.0 million by 2030, growing by 14.1% annually over 2021-2030 driven by the rising adoption of workflow automation solutions, increasing emphasis on energy management by governments, the introduction of new technologies, and the growth in a number of smart & sustainable buildings across the world.

Highlighted with 93 tables and 107 figures, this 192-page report Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market 2020-2030 by Component (Software, Service), Connectivity Protocol (DALI, WiFi, LPWAN, NEMA), Application, Building Type (New, Retrofit), Business Model, Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical, and Region:

Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global integrated workplace management system market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (The year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Global integrated workplace management system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Connectivity Protocol, Application, Building Type, Business Model, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Country.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on Component,

Software & Solution

Software & Solution by Application Type

o Property Management

? Lease & Property Administration

? Capital Budgeting & Planning

? Project Portfolio Management

? Environmental Monitoring & Management

o Asset & Maintenance Management

? Preventive Maintenance

? Condition Assessment

? Material Safety Data Sheets Management

? Fleet Management

o Space & Move Management

? Space Allocation & Chargeback

? Hoteling & Reservations

? Move Management

o Technology Management

? Enterprise Asset Management

? Telecommunications & Cable Management

? Work Order Management

o Environmental and Energy Management

o Other Applications

Software & Solution by AI Feature

o AI Software

? Natural Language Processing (NLP)

? Image Recognition & Processing

? Machine Learning & Perception

? Deep Learning & Neural Network

? Speech Recognition

o Non-AI Software

Service & Support

o Professional Services

? Integration & Deployment Services

? Support & Maintenance Services

? Consulting Services

o Managed Services

Based on Connectivity Protocol

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

WiFi

LPWAN

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

BACnet

Other Connectivity Protocols

Based on Application

Facility Management

Operations & Service Management

Real Estate Management

Environmental & Energy Management

Capital Project Management

Based on Building Type

New Buildings

Retrofit Buildings

Based on Business Model

Subscription Fee Based Model

Perpetual License Fee Based Model

Based on Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Based on Organization Size,

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based on Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing & Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Telecommunication & IT

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate & Construction

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Component, Application, and Industrial Vertical over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players

Accruent LLC

Archibus Inc.

FM:Systems Inc.

FSI (FM Solutions) Limited

IBM Corporation

Indus Systems Inc.

iOFFICE Corporation

MCS Solutions

MRI Software LLC

OfficeSpace Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Planon Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

Visual Lease, LLC

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 24

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 26

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 29

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 32

2.5 Porters Fiver Forces Analysis 36

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

