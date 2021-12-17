Brachytherapy Market Comprehensive Report 2021: Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on brachytherapy market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The brachytherapy market size is expected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2027.

Brachytherapy Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Brachytherapy is a type of radiotherapy that is used to treat Parkinson’s disease and cancers of all types. Internal radiation treatment is another name for it. Unlike external beam radiation therapy, which releases radiation from the outside, brachytherapy specifically targets the cancerous growth from the inside. Radiation seeds are implanted into cancer cells and positioned in such a way that they can most effectively attack cancer.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the brachytherapy market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the brachytherapy market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the brachytherapy market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the brachytherapy market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The use of brachytherapy to kill tumor cells decreases the risk of harm to healthy organs and tissues accompanying the tumor, as well as the possibility of side effects. The increasing incidence of chronic, technological advances and increased investment in research & development by major players are all contributing to the overall market growth for brachytherapy.

As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, cancer will affect 25.3 million people worldwide by 2030, up from 19.3 million, in 2020. This is supposed to be a significant factor in the market’s expansion. Furthermore, market growth will continue to be fueled by technological advancements and supportive regulatory scenarios, especially in developed countries.

Nevertheless, market growth is expected to be limited by a lack of access to technologically advanced systems, especially in developing countries, and a scarcity of qualified radiotherapy professionals. Around 70% of cancer-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, but only 3-4 percent of the populace’s radiation therapy needs are being met in such countries.

Major Players:

The major industry players would have major investment opportunities as a result of this. Nevertheless, a scarcity of qualified radiologists and innovative radiation therapy services, as well as compensation problems, will be major impediments to the overall market growth for brachytherapy in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global market for brachytherapy include Varian Medical Systems, Inc., iCAD, Inc., Elekta AB, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Isoray Medical, Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Theragenics Corporation.

Key players in the market are introducing new products. For example, IsoRay received FDA approval for GammaTile Therapy, in July 2018, for the prevention of chronic brain neoplasms. The introduction of this kind of technologically advanced product is likely to fuel the target market growth.

Brachytherapy, Product Outlook

Applicators & Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy

Seeds

Brachytherapy, Dosage Type

HDR

LDR

Brachytherapy, Application

Breast Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Brachytherapy, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

