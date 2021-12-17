Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Research Report 2021: Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on complementary and alternative medicine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The complementary and alternative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 368.87 billion by 2027.

Medical tourism, which draws people from all over the world and encourages them to pursue world-class alternative medical care, is also being promoted by regulatory bodies. In some Indian states, for example, regulatory agencies have invested heavily in settings standards of alternative facilities. “Ministry of Ayush” is established to oversee yoga, Ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy education, product creation, research, and many other services in India.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the complementary and alternative medicine market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the complementary and alternative medicine market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the complementary and alternative medicine market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the complementary and alternative medicine market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Alternative treatments include the Alexander process, aromatherapy, natural medicine, homeopathy, reiki, naturopathy, acupuncture, and yoga. Not only industry players, but also medical settings, are implementing profitable business growth strategies to ensure successful marketing and promotion of alternative medicine therapies.

Yoga and other modern medicines that concentrate on the mind are projected to benefit a lot of traction in the coming years. The growth of the mind healing intervention market of complementary and alternative medicine is expected to be aided by the expanding applications of yoga in chronic illnesses such as cancer, COVID-19, and cardiovascular ailments.

More than half of doctors in the United States have recommended at least one alternative health intervention to their patients, according to a report published in January 2020. Furthermore, many female physicians incorporate holistic medicine methods, while male physicians are more likely to prescribe osteopathic manipulation and chiropractic care strategies. The frequency of such surveys is projected to rise, allowing doctors, patients, and medical schools to learn more about the wide variation in alternative therapy use.

Major Players:

Some of the major players in the global market for complementary and alternative medicine include John Schumacher Unity Woods Yoga Centre, The Healing Company Ltd., Columbia Nutritional, Nordic Nutraceuticals, Herb Pharm, Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company, Pure encapsulations, LLC, Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, and AYUSH Ayurvedic Pte Ltd.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Intervention Outlook

Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals

Ayurveda

Apitherapy

Bach Flower Therapy

Naturopathic

Traditional Chinese

Traditional Korean

Traditional Japanese

Traditional Mongolian

Traditional Tibetan

Zang-Fu Theory

Mind Healing

Autosuggestion

Hypnotherapy

Neuro-linguistic Programming

Self-hypnosis

Spiritual Mind Treatment

Transcendental Meditation

Body Healing

Acupressure

Acupuncture

Alexander Technique

Auriculotherapy

Autogenic Training

Chiropractic

Cupping Therapy

Kinesiology

Osteomyology

Osteopathy

Pilates

Qigong

Reflexology

Yoga

External Energy

Magnetic Therapy

Bio-magnetic Therapy

Magnetic Resonance Therapy

Radionics

Reiki

Therapeutic Touch

Chakra Healing

Sensory Healing

Aromatherapy

Music therapy

Sonopuncture

Sound Therapy

Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Distribution Method Outlook

Direct Sales

E-sales

Distance Correspondence

Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

