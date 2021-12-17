Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on contactless biometrics technology market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The contactless biometrics technology market size is expected to reach USD 33.13 billion by 2027.
Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The factor driving the market growth for contactless biometrics technology is increasing demand for high-level protection in the residential, industrial, and public sectors. Owing to increased terrorist activities and possible dangers, market demand for facial and voice recognition software in security and surveillance applications has risen significantly in recent years.
This contactless biometrics software is widely used for identification purposes at airports, but its use has been growing at customs and border checks, as well as by police to identify and detain people at demonstrations in recent years.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the contactless biometrics technology market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the contactless biometrics technology market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the contactless biometrics technology market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the contactless biometrics technology market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
The rapid growth of contactless biometric technology is being fueled by rapid advances in automatic identification and data capture technology in e-commerce, retail, border control, and BFSI. Government policies to promote the use of touchless technology are also propelling the industry forward.
The use of voice and facial recognition systems in the banking and financial industry is growing in tandem with the growth of digital banking around the world. Contactless biometrics provide an extra layer of protection, are more convenient, and are a more user-friendly method of verifying customers in order to provide a superior and consistent experience.
Increased demand for smartphones and tablets with facial recognition features for added security is also driving the market growth for Increased demand for smartphones and tablets with facial recognition features for added security is also driving the market growth for contactless biometrics technology.
The global market for contactless biometrics technology has some major key players which are operating it, which includes Fujitsu Limited, Aware Inc., Touchless Biometric Systems AG, NEC Corporation, IDEMIA, Fingerprint Cards AB, HID Global, nViaSoft, M2SYS Technology, and Gemalto N.V.
These companies contribute to the market by being part of mergers & acquisitions or launching new products. Fingerprint Cards AB announced the release of the latest FPC1025 sensor in May 2020. The company has expanded its touch sensor portfolio with this launch.
This sensor aims to provide the best biometric output while using the least amount of electricity, and it will be available in a variety of form factors. Devices and applications that need reliable, streamlined user authentication may use FPC1025.
Contactless Biometrics Technology, Component Outlook
Software
Hardware
Service
Contactless Biometrics Technology, Application Outlook
Face
Fingerprint
Hand Geometry
Iris
Voice
Others
Contactless Biometrics Technology, End-Use Outlook
BFSI
Government
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Transport & Logistics
Defense & Security
Others
Contactless Biometrics Technology, Regional Outlook
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Austria
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
South Korea
Indonesia
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
