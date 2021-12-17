Kidney Function Tests Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on kidney function tests market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The kidney function tests market size is expected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2027.

Kidney Function Tests Market Report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the kidney function tests market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the kidney function tests market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the kidney function tests market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the kidney function tests market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

There are several forms of kidney function tests that look at different aspects of renal function. A kidney function examination is used to determine whether the kidneys are removing waste products too slowly and whether proteins are leaking into the urine.

Regular insulin sensitivity tests can aid in the early detection of issues such as kidney failure, allowing the disease’s progression to be slowed. Urine checks, blood tests, imaging studies, and kidney biopsy are all examples of kidney function tests.

Market growth for kidney function tests is expected to be fueled by increased R&D activities, a higher incidence of kidney diseases, and increasing government initiatives. Kidney function tests are basic screening tests that are used to investigate and evaluate kidney functions.

The increasing rate of diabetes and hypertension has increases the risk of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), which has sparked a rise in demand for these products. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the market demand for kidney function tests even further.

As per the CDC, an estimated 15% of adults in the United States had Chronic Kidney Disease in 2019. (CKD). Blood sugar and blood pressure are the leading causes of CKD in adults, and CKD is more prevalent in older people. The low detection rate of CKD, on the other hand, is expected to be a major stumbling block to market growth for kidney function tests. According to the National Kidney Foundation, nearly 90% of people with CKD are unaware of their condition, resulting in a low number of diagnoses.

Major Players:

Market participants such as F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, C. R. Bard, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Nova Biomedical, Baxter International Inc, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and Sysmexare some of the key players operating in the market for kidney function tests.

RenalytixAI, for example, submitted a 510(k) approval to the FDA for its latest KidneyIntelX assay, in August 2020. It’s a clinical diagnostic test that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and improve the clinical management of Type 2 diabetes patients with rapidly developing kidney disease. During the study era, the introduction of such advanced technologies is anticipated to accelerate market growth.

Kidney Function Tests, Product Outlook

Blood Tests

Clearance Tests

Dilution and Concentration Tests

Urine Tests

Other Tests

Kidney Function Tests, End-Use Outlook

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Others

Kidney Function Tests, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

