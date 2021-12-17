Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market 2021: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market is estimated to see healthy growth, pegged at a CAGR of ~11% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Growing investment in research & development activities of vaccines by the healthcare institutions, governments, and biopharmaceutical companies, along with the rising government investment in immunization awareness, are expected to drive the market growth. For instance, the US government supports several public activities and agendas involved in vaccine-related activities in 2021-2027. Each year, the US government spends millions of dollars on vaccine R&D to ease the purchase and distribute vaccines to the global market with safety confirmation of existing vaccines. The government of various nations is conducting educational and other outreach activities to influence vaccine use. Furthermore, the necessity for vaccine storage and transport is expected to be extremely high in the coming years with the Covid-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market size, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Rapid Advancement For The Production Of Vaccine with Storage & Packaging

Significant R&D investments have been made by several of the leading organizations to meet unmet patient needs in the storage and packaging of vaccines in health care facilities. For instance, the total global Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) vaccination coverage was around 86.0%, according to the WHO. Besides, a growing understanding of early detection and prevention of diseases and the increasing incidence of infectious diseases has stimulated the demand for preventive vaccines, further boosting vaccine storage and packaging. Many initiatives made by healthcare organizations such as UNICEF have increased the use of preventative drugs is driving the market. UNICEF’s supply division and the revolving fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) allow different countries to procure medicinal products at lower prices. UNICEF and PAHO procure vaccines annually for more than 100 countries, which influences the rate of adoption.

Vaccine Storage & Packaging are laboratory devices used to preserve and maintain vaccines’ life in the desired state and avoid degradation. The vaccines are packed in individual cylindrical vials (each containing one or more doses) and bundled together in rectangular inner containers for transport into even larger groups, such as cold boxes and vaccine carriers. Storage facilities for vaccines provide storage at varying temperatures ranging from 86 degrees Celsius to 65 degrees Celsius and are available in various capacities depending on end-user requirements. In biotechnology firms, blood banks, hospitals & medical labs, drug stores, and related health care facilities, vaccine storage equipment has wide applications. Besides, the need for vaccine storage and transport is projected to be extremely strong in 2021 with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lack of in-house storage and packaging capabilities, expertise, and budget constraints faced by biopharmaceutical companies, government institutions, and academic institutions are anticipated to propel this market’s growth. Moreover, steadily rising global immunization coverage is driving the vaccine storage equipment market. For instance, according to WHO, the estimated global vaccination coverage of Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) was about 86.0% in 2018.

Lineage Logistics, Thermo Fischer Scientific, DB Schenker, Cardinal Logistics, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, DHL, American Biotech Supply, Arctiko A/S, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd, and NIPRO, among others, are some crucial players included in the research study of the global vaccine storage & packaging market.

Segmentation:

By Function Outlook

Storage

Storage equipment

Refrigerator

Freezer

Others

Service

Warehouse storage

Transportation

Packaging

By Packaging Material

Vaccine bags, vials, ampoules

Corrugated boxes

Others

By Packaging Level

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

