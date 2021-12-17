Alexa
Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 12:19
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians said minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20.

The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.

The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee's organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers' Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019.

Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

The Guardians said he'll be remembered by teammates and friends “as a positive, respectful, and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others. He will be greatly missed.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-17 13:44 GMT+08:00

