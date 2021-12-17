Alexa
Hemphill carries Drake past Jackson St. 70-65 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 11:57
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — ShanQuan Hemphill recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds as Drake narrowly defeated Jackson State 70-65 in overtime on Thursday night.

Garrett Sturtz added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Darnell Brodie had 11 points for Drake (7-4), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Tucker DeVries added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tremell Murphy, the Bulldogs' second leading scorer entering the contest at 12.0 points per game, had two points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Jayveous McKinnis had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks for the Tigers (2-9). Gabe Watson added 17 points. Terence Lewis II had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-17 13:44 GMT+08:00

