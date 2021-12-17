Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ford, Morales carry Wagner over Immaculata 104-46

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 11:54
Ford, Morales carry Wagner over Immaculata 104-46

NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Ford had 17 points as Wagner routed Immaculata 104-46 on Thursday night. Alex Morales added 16 points for the Seahawks, while Will Martinez chipped in 15.

DeLonnie Hunt had 14 points for Wagner (4-2).

It was the first time this season Wagner scored at least 100 points.

Julian Steinbrenner had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Mighty Macs. Dylan Crews added six points, two rebounds and one steal. Andre Allen had five points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-17 13:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base