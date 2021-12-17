Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Griffin scores 19 to carry Tulsa over Alcorn State 83-62

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 11:59
Griffin scores 19 to carry Tulsa over Alcorn State 83-62

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 19 points as Tulsa easily beat Alcorn State 83-62 on Thursday night.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for Tulsa (6-5). Tim Dalger added 13 points and Curtis Haywood II had 12 points.

Paul King scored a season-high 21 points for the Braves (1-9), who have now lost four consecutive games. Oddyst Walker added 16 points. Darrious Agnew had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-17 13:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base