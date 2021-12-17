Quickly hits 7 3-pointers, short-handed beat Rockets 116-103

New York Knicks' Miles McBride, right, goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Josh Christopher defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game... New York Knicks' Miles McBride, right, goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Josh Christopher defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021,... New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) is fouled by Houston Rockets' Garrison Mathews (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec.... New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) is fouled by Houston Rockets' Garrison Mathews (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) knocks the ball away from Houston Rockets' Daniel Theis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday,... New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) knocks the ball away from Houston Rockets' Daniel Theis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau yells to an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Dec. 16... New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau yells to an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (8) is fouled by New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16... Houston Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (8) is fouled by New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) drives past Houston Rockets' Daniel Theis (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 202... New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) drives past Houston Rockets' Daniel Theis (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Immanuel Quickly hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the short-handed New York Knicks beat the Houston Rockets 116-103 on Thursday night.

New York snapped a four-game losing streak, winning for just the second time in its last nine games. Houston has lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak.

Evan Fournier added 23 points for New York, and Julius Randle had 21.

The Knicks had four players out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols — R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Kevin Knox. On top of that, Derrick Rose started the game but left with a sore right ankle after playing just 12 minutes.

The Rockets are were short-handed, with starters Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood dealing with injuries.

The Knicks hit 17 of 36 3-pointers.. Fournier made 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and hit 8 of 12 from the field, and Randle made 3 of 8 3s. Quickley made 7 of 10 from long range.

Daniel Theis led Houston with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jae’Sean Tate had 20 points, and Garrison Mathews added 17.

New York led 57-51 at halftime. Houston won the second and third quarters and entered the fourth quarter down 84-82 before running out of gas.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York outrebounded Houston 40-29. Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson both had nine rebounds. … Nerlens Noel had multiple blocks for a second straight game and for the sixth time this season. ... The Knicks have won five straight over the Rockets after losing 27 of the previous 29 meetings.

Rockets: Wood (left knee tendinitis) is expected back on Saturday against Detroit. … Tate received a technical in the third quarter after protesting a foul called on him. … Houston had another sluggish start, defensively, allowing 39 first-quarter points. The Rockets have allowed 35 or more first-quarter points in four straight games after doing so just twice in the previous 25 games.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Boston on Saturday night.

Rockets: At Detroit on Saturday.