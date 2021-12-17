Golden Knights down Devils 5-3 for third straight win

New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) chases the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Devils defenseman Dougie Hami... New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) chases the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec.16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored the last of Vegas' four straight goals, Robin Lehner made 23 saves and the Golden Knights beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Thursday night for their third straight win.

Dylan Coghlan, William Carrier, William Karlsson and Roy scored for the Golden Knights, who have won six of seven and improved to 5-1-1 all-time against the Devils. Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal with 1:07 left.

The Devils lost their fourth in a row and fell to 2-8-2 in their last 12 games. Jack Hughes, Tomas Tatar and Jimmy Vesey scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves.

Hughes opened the scoring 1:41 in with his fifth goal of the season. Hughes has three goals in his last seven games.

Coghlan, a last-minute addition to the starting lineup in place of late scratch Shea Theodore, tied it on the power play at 10:27 of the first with his second goal of the season.

Carrier put Vegas ahead at 3:47 of the second with his fourth goal this season. Karlsson got his third of the season at 7:27 of the third, and Roy made it 4-1 just 33 seconds later with his fifth goal.

Tatar scored on the power play at 10:03 of the third, his sixth goal, before Vesey narrowed the deficit to 4-3 with a short-handed goal at 12:29. The goal was Vesey’s fifth this season and his second short-handed.

The Devils were coming of a 6-1 road drubbing by the Flyers on Tuesday after a 4-2 road loss to the Islanders last Saturday.

New Jersey was hosting the Golden Knights for the first time since Dec. 3, 2019, a game won 4-3 by the visitors.

Their previous meeting in Las Vegas was a 3-0 Golden Knights win on March 3, 2020, just over a week before the pandemic ended the 2019-20 regular season. That game also marked Lehner’s first shutout as a Golden Knight.

Vegas was coming off a 4-1 win at Boston on Tuesday to start their four-game road trip. They will also visit the Rangers and Islanders this weekend.

NOTES: Devils D P.K. Subban was held out of the game as a precaution while C Jesper Boqvist was unavailable because he entered COVID-19 protocol. G Akira Schmid also was scratched as Devils newcomer Jon Gillies dressed as Blackwood’s backup. ... Devils D Kevin Bahl played his second game of the season. ... Vegas also scratched Fs Michael Amadio and Adam Brooks. ... Vegas F Max Pacioretty had his seven-game goals streak snapped.

