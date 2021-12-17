Kevin Durant, short-handed Nets beat 76ers 114-105

Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert dives for a looser ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2... Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert dives for a looser ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) goes to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) Blake Griffin and Kessler Edwards (14) defe... Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) goes to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) Blake Griffin and Kessler Edwards (14) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, left, argues a call by referee Pat Fraher (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the B... Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, left, argues a call by referee Pat Fraher (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) guards against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday... Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) guards against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, making a four-point play with the game tied and 1:46 left, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night for another short-handed victory.

The Nets were missing seven players because of coronavirus health and safety protocols but still had Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer who added 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton both added a season-high 17 points for the Nets, who had just nine players available. Patty Mills scored 14 points in Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn’s fourth straight victory.

Joel Embiid had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the 76ers’ third straight loss. Seth Curry scored 29 points.

It was Brooklyn’s second straight game without starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry, along with reserves Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter and James Johnson.

KNICKS 116, ROCKETS 103

HOUSTON (AP) — Immanuel Quickly hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help short-handed New York beat Houston.

New York snapped a four-game losing streak, winning for just the second time in its last nine games. Houston has lost four of five since a seven-game winning streak.

The Knicks had four players out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols — R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Kevin Knox. On top of that, Derrick Rose started the game but left with a sore right ankle after playing just 12 minutes.

Daniel Theis led Houston with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

PACERS 122, PISTONS 113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and Indiana handed Detroit its 13th straight loss.

LeVert was 12 of 18 from the field. Justin Holiday added 17 points for Indiana, shooting 5 of 15.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Detroit is an NBA-worst 4-23.