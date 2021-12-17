Staiti's OT stop helps No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti had 21 points and 11 rebounds while coming up with a critical defensive stop in the final seconds of overtime to help No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 North Carolina State 82-80 on Thursday night.

Sarah Ashlee Barker added 16 points for the Bulldogs, including a long, leaning 3-pointer over Crutchfield with 0.4 seconds left in regulation. Que Morrison finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.

In the final seconds of OT, Staiti was defending Wolfpack star Elissa Cunane in the paint with the Bulldogs protecting an 81-80 lead. Cunane turned toward the baseline and missed as Staiti stayed with her in a play with a lot of contact that left Cunane falling to the floor.

Staiti came up with the rebound with 1.7 seconds left, and the Bulldogs (9-1) hung on from there.

It was the first road win for Georgia against a team ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. And it ended a 10-game winning streak for the Wolfpack (10-2).

Cunane had 18 of her 20 points in the second half for N.C. State.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 82, EASTERN KENTUCKY 38

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith made five 3-pointers for a career-high 22 points, Hailey Van Lith added 13 points and Louisville cruised past Eastern Kentucky for its ninth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (9-1) led 51-28 at halftime and their advantage reached 73-33 early in the fourth.

Emma Hacker scored 10 points for the Colonels (4-6).

___

