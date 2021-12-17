China's dictatorship lectures Taiwan on democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was incredulous on Thursday (Dec.15) after the communist regime in Beijing lectured Taiwan on democracy and referendums.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) on Wednesday (Dec.15) criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for sending representatives to U.S. President Joe Biden's Summit for Democracy, which he called a "big joke," according to China's state-run China Daily. He said that it revealed the DPP was actually seeking independence, under the "disguise of democracy."

Among 10 questions Ma posed to the DPP over the summit, he asked, "How can it be called a democracy when the DPP, out of its selfish interests, suppressed dissenting groups on the island, manipulated ethnic confrontation and divided Taiwan society?" He also accused the DPP of "playing up" the military threat from China and claimed the DPP had tied Taiwan's people to the "'independence' chariot to disaster."

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spokesman alleged the DPP had failed to live up to its campaign pledges and charged it with "suppressing political parties, organizations and individuals that advocate cross-strait exchanges and support reunification, spreading false information to smear the mainland, and interfering in Hong Kong affairs."

He cried foul at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) participation in the Taiwan-U.S.-Japan security dialogue this week and asserted the current tensions had been caused by the DPP's demands for independence and some "anti-China politicians' attempts to use Taiwan to contain the mainland."

On the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) official Twitter page, Wu on Thursday exclaimed, "Holy cow! We've got a #PRC dictatorship lecturing #Taiwan on how to be a real democracy & instructing us on what to do in referendums." He said he was at a loss for words at the audacity, before calling on the "Twitterverse" to weigh in. Many happily obliged:

"Holy Cow indeed, with the West beginning to pivot manufacturing away from China to India."

"CCP attempting to interfere in Taiwan's internal affairs. Not surprised one bit. Their attempts will backfire. The butchers in Beijing need to stay out of Taiwan's democratic process."

"Having the CCP even present at a democracy convention tells you all you need to know about the state of the world!"

"It’s like an Association of Morticians lecturing comedians on how to write jokes."

"China is the People's Republic as the Holy Roman Empire was both holy and Roman."

"... so the PRC is talking about democracy and debating how to do it. Bizarro times."

"For Chinese people, they can only 'reincarnate' without 'voting rights,' so please don't interfere in the elections and internal affairs of other countries. Thank you!"

"Democracy without elections, a.k.a. democracy with Chinese characteristics"

"CCP = Chinese Comedy Party"

"Winnie the Pooh and other weak-minded people around him hate freedom since it would deprive them of power."

"An illiterate says he wants to teach a college student?"

One Twitter follower simply posted a GIF showing Donald Duck laughing hysterically.