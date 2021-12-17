Alexa
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore

Singaporean army troops stationed in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/17 12:01
Singaporean army troops. (Facebook, Singapore Army photo)

Singaporean army troops. (Facebook, Singapore Army photo)

(TAIPEI) Taiwan News — Taiwan and Singapore have resumed military cooperation following a long hiatus.

In October 2019, Taiwan and Singapore signed the "National Defense Exchange and Security Cooperation Agreement." However, as the pandemic raged on, and Singapore began engaging in exchanges with China’s People’s Liberation Army, Taiwan suspended military cooperation with the city-state, UDN reported.

Singaporean army troops were stationed in barracks at a Taiwan Army base in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District earlier this week. They carried out parachute training on Monday (Dec. 13) at the Chaochou landing field in Pingtung County, per UDN.

Singapore Army troops have conducted airborne training in Pingtung in the past.

Taiwan-Singapore military cooperation first began in 1975, when Premier Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew signed an agreement to launch “Project Starlight.” Under this then-top secret deal, Singaporean troops would undergo training and joint exercises with their Taiwanese counterparts.
