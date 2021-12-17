Alexa
Buckingham lifts UNC Greensboro past UMBC 62-51

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 10:51
BALTIMORE (AP) — De'Monte Buckingham registered 11 points as UNC Greensboro beat UMBC 62-51 on Thursday night.

Kobe Langley had 10 points for UNC Greensboro (8-4).

UMBC totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Keondre Kennedy had 14 points for the Retrievers (5-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-17 12:07 GMT+08:00

