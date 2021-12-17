Alexa
Japan: Several feared dead in Osaka building fire

By Deutsche Welle
2021/12/17 03:21
The fire reportedly broke out on the fourth floor of a building

At least 27 people are feared dead in a fire that broke out in a building in a shopping district in the western Japenese city of Osaka, local media reported on Friday.

Japanese national broadcaster NHK said the fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of the building in a busy business area near Kitashinchi train station.

An Osaka fire department official told AFP news agency that 27 people who had been injured and taken to the hospital didn't show any sign of survival. At least 28 people had been taken to the hospital,

Local media footage shows dozens of firefighters outside the building, with the charred interior of the fourth floor being quite visible through broken windows. The blaze has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire and other details are still not known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

rm/fb (AFP, AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-12-17 12:07 GMT+08:00

