Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chargers' Parham appears unconscious, taken off on stretcher

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 10:12
Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game a...
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham leaves the field on a stretcher after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the...

Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game a...

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham leaves the field on a stretcher after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the...

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham appeared to lose consciousness after slamming his head on the turf and was taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night during a game against Kansas City.

Parham got his hands on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head hit the ground. A camera zoomed on his face showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. A teammate briefly tried to move Parham's left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.

Trainers and medical personnel removed Parham's facemask from his helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 24-year-old's arms were shaking as he was wheeled off while concerned players from both teams watched.

Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-17 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base