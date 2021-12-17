QB Adrian Martinez transferring from Nebraska to Kansas St.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Adrian Martinez is heading to Kansas State from Nebraska.

The four-year starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers announced Thursday night on Twitter that he would transfer to K-State. He is immediately eligible.

“Excited for the next chapter!! #GoCats,” Martinez tweeted.

Martinez was a three-time captain at Nebraska but went just 14-25 as the starter. He completed 61.8% of his passes for 2,863 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season.

K-State loses senior starter Skylar Thompson after the Jan. 4 Texas Bowl against LSU and is on track to go into spring with four scholarship quarterbacks, including Martinez.

Martinez was Nebraska's first major addition following coach Scott Frost’s hiring in December 2017. He had initially committed to Tennessee.

Martinez’s career was filled with close losses, big disappointments and injuries. But he also finished his career as Nebraska’s all-time leader with 10,792 total yards, 370 completions, 19 games with 300 yards passing and five 400-yard games and the single-season record-holder in total yards per game with 308.0 in 2021.

