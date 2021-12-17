Tornado, storm death toll at 90 after Ky teen's body found

A child's toy car sits near damaged cars and homes Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the m... A child's toy car sits near damaged cars and homes Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision, where everyone waved at each other and giggling children spent afternoons tooling around on their bicycles on the sidewalks. Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on a single street. Entire families were lost, between them seven children, two of them infants. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Search and rescue workers go house to house Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle o... Search and rescue workers go house to house Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision. Fourteen people died in a few blocks, 11 of them on a single street. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Rachel Gray helps retrieve belongings from a friend's home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green ... Rachel Gray helps retrieve belongings from a friend's home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. When a tornado touched down in Bowling Green in the middle of the night, its violence was centered on a friendly subdivision, where everyone waved at each other and giggling children spent afternoons tooling around on their bicycles on the sidewalks. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Vung Nuam, center, looks through the remains of her home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/James Kenney) Vung Nuam, center, looks through the remains of her home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

A family photograph lies among the debris along Moss Creek Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The neighborhood was one of the hardes... A family photograph lies among the debris along Moss Creek Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021. The neighborhood was one of the hardest hit areas in the city after a tornado ripped through the weekend before. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky neighborhood ravaged by a tornado by got more bad news Thursday: the body of a missing teenager was found.

Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week. Warren County coroner Kevin Kirby said the 13-year-old's body was found Thursday morning in a wooded area near her subdivision.

The girl’s parents, three siblings ranging in age from 4 to 16, and a grandmother also died in the tornado.

According to Kirby, eight children were among the 12 victims who died on a single street, Moss Creek Avenue. Also among the dozen were five relatives from another family.

Overall, there were 17 storm-related fatalities in Warren County, Kirby said.

The teen's death pushed the total of storm-related casualties in five states to 90, including 76 in Kentucky.