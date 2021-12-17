Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan moves to limit tech companies selling assets in China

New restrictions on Taiwanese professionals from divulging trade secrets in pipeline

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/17 11:21
Semiconductor manufacturing. (Getty Images)

Semiconductor manufacturing. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s authorities will increase oversight on the flow of strategic technology to China by acquiring new powers that prevent Taiwan companies from selling off certain assets in China.

Currently, Taiwan companies need only notify the government when they intend to sell off assets in China, but soon they will need to get permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, per a Nikkei report. The Executive Yuan will begin reviewing draft regulations on Friday (Dec. 17) with changes likely to come into force around the end of the year.

Another set of laws targeting individuals is in the pipeline. These new laws will stop Taiwanese professionals from divulging trade secrets to “foreign counterforces” in China, per Nikkei.

Draft versions suggest they may also need government approval to travel across the strait, depending on whether they are involved in government-funded research programs. Overly-broad restrictions could hamper innovation though, as it could discourage people from engaging in certain R&D projects.

The Tsai administration has taken other steps to discourage Taiwanese talent heading to China, such as banning job banks from listing openings in China in sensitive technology fields. The changes come amid an increasingly hostile geopolitical environment and increasing competition between the U.S. and China.
Nikkei
technology transfer
Taiwanese companies
China
sensitive business information

RELATED ARTICLES

China approves lower tariffs with Taiwan for 2022 in line with cross-strait agreement
China approves lower tariffs with Taiwan for 2022 in line with cross-strait agreement
2021/12/16 12:59
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
2021/12/16 12:26
China cracks down further on religious groups
China cracks down further on religious groups
2021/12/15 17:58
Taipei mayor speaks up about 2024 presidential candidacy
Taipei mayor speaks up about 2024 presidential candidacy
2021/12/15 12:54
Rubio demands answers from Biden over cut video with Taiwan map
Rubio demands answers from Biden over cut video with Taiwan map
2021/12/15 12:23

Updated : 2021-12-17 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base