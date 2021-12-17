Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canucks make Stan Smyl vice president of hockey operations

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 09:46
Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander, of Sweden, from left to right, Alex Chiasson and goalie Jaroslav Halak, of Slovakia, celebrate after Vancouver defe...

Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander, of Sweden, from left to right, Alex Chiasson and goalie Jaroslav Halak, of Slovakia, celebrate after Vancouver defe...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks president and interim general manager Jim Rutherford continued to fill out his front office Thursday, making Stan Smyl vice president of hockey operations.

The 62-year-old Smyl, a star player for the Canucks from 1978-91, will work closely with Rutherford on all hockey operations matters, including player personnel decisions and internal operations.

Smyl has worked in the team’s front office as director of player development and senior advisor to the general manager. He was named the club’s interim general manager when it fired head coach Travis Green, general manager Jim Benning and several other front-office staff earlier this month.

The Canucks said Thursday that Daniel and Henrik Sedin will continue in their roles as special advisors to the general manager, and Ryan Johnson will remain senior director of player development and general manager of the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks.

Rutherford previously named former scout Derek Clancey an assistant general manager.

Updated : 2021-12-17 11:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base