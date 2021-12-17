Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Premier emphasizes close Taiwan-France ties to French National Assembly delegation

Su Tseng-chang says delegation's visit will lead to further bilateral exchanges, cooperation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/17 10:09
Chair of the National Assembly’s Taiwan-France Friendship Group Francois de Rugy, and Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang.

Chair of the National Assembly’s Taiwan-France Friendship Group Francois de Rugy, and Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) met with the French National Assembly delegation on Thursday (Dec. 16), highlighting the close friendship between the two countries.

Su received the delegation in the afternoon, led by Francois de Rugy, chair of the National Assembly’s Taiwan-France Friendship Group. The premier was accompanied by Cabinet minister Huang Chi-ta, Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), CNA reported.

Su said, although the two countries are far away from one another, they both attach importance to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. He noted the French Senate and the National Assembly passed Taiwan-friendly resolutions in May and November, respectively, supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

The premier noted that French public opinion has also shown strong support for Taiwan. With this delegation’s visit, the two countries can continue promoting closer exchanges and cooperation, CNA cited him as saying.

Su said that Taiwan and France have engaged in long-term cooperation in many areas such as economic, trade, pandemic, and scientific and technological projects. In the future, the two nations can also cooperate in supply chain restructuring, information and communication industries, chip technology, semiconductors, and other mutually beneficial areas, he said.

Su was optimistic that with France assuming the role of president of the European Council next year, it will lead to more bilateral economic and trade agreements between Taiwan and the EU.

Rugy emphasized that both countries attach great importance to the values of democracy and human rights and reiterated France’s support of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He said that France welcomes cooperation in the fields of semiconductors and energy, while cooperation in education, research, health, and pandemic prevention can be deepened.

Additionally, Rugy called for more cultural exchanges, which he saw as a way of bringing the two countries closer together. The French politician ended his speech by declaring, “Long live the friendship between Taiwan and France!”

Rugy was presented with a camphor wood carving in the shape of Taiwan and a tea set adorned with Formosan blue magpies.
Taiwan
Taiwan premier
Su Tseng-chang
Francois de Rugy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to carry out trial retesting of Patriot missiles for 1st time
Taiwan to carry out trial retesting of Patriot missiles for 1st time
2021/12/16 18:15
Taiwan launches price gouging investigation into restaurants
Taiwan launches price gouging investigation into restaurants
2021/12/16 15:45
Taiwan given until Dec. 23 to withdraw diplomats from Nicaragua, shutter embassy
Taiwan given until Dec. 23 to withdraw diplomats from Nicaragua, shutter embassy
2021/12/16 14:44
China approves lower tariffs with Taiwan for 2022 in line with cross-strait agreement
China approves lower tariffs with Taiwan for 2022 in line with cross-strait agreement
2021/12/16 12:59
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
2021/12/16 12:26

Updated : 2021-12-17 10:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Globe-trotting teen pilot flies over Taiwan Air Force base
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022