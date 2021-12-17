Infrastructure Masons Hong Kong Chapter Congratulates Three Local Industry Influencers on Winning IM100 Global Awards 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 December 2021 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (SUNeVision), the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong and a Foundation Partner of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), today applauds that three industry influencers from Hong Kong, Louis Mah, IT Director at Hong Kong Maxim's Group, Ivy Lam, Vice President of Marketing at SUNeVision and Franco Lan, General Manager of Hong Kong & Macau at VMware (in alphabetical order of company names), have received the IM100 Awards 2021.

Organised by iMasons, a global, non-profit, professional association of individuals motivated to make a better connected world for everyone, the IM100 Awards recognise 100 global industry influencers who are contributing to the digital infrastructure industry in meaningful and measurable ways.

Nominated by Raymond Tong, SUNeVision CEO and iMasons' Advisory Council Alumni, the three winners from Hong Kong have led by examples and demonstrated significant impacts to the infrastructure industry globally:

Louis Mah, IT Director, Hong Kong Maxim's Group "It is my honour to be awarded the IM100 Awards. Digital infrastructure is the backbone of today's digital business. With Maxim's being one of the earliest and biggest players in the F&B industry who has embraced digital transformation, I am proud to support its journey and empower the company's business by developing a highly resilient infrastructure with my team. "

Ivy Lam, Vice President of Marketing, SUNeVision "It is a privilege to be recognised as one of the winners of the IM100 Awards amongst other global industry leaders. I am glad to be part of the community and promote the digital infrastructure industry through different channels. Thank you iMasons and SUNeVision for creating a platform to unite the builders of the digital age, allowing us to exchange industry best practices and strengthen the digital infrastructure industry."

Franco Lan, General Manager of Hong Kong & Macau, VMware "I am extremely honoured and humbled to receive the IM100 Awards. Diversity and inclusion is no doubt one of the key priorities as our business continues to grow. It is crucial to build a team that would bring a wide range of perspectives, respect and learn from each other. I look forward to further advocating for diversity and inclusion with my team at VMware and promoting the critical role of infrastructure in today's digital economy."





"It is very exciting that Hong Kong as a regional city plays a significant role in supporting the digital infrastructure industry globally. As the iMasons Hong Kong Chapter Lead, I am pleased to aggregate industry peers in the city to influence the digital infrastructure industry, inviting them to connect, grow and give back through iMasons. Congratulations to these three outstanding Hong Kong leaders and other IM100 Awards winners around the world," says Raymond.

