Chargers will have James, Ekeler, available vs. Chiefs

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 08:22
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will have safety Derwin James and running back Austin Ekeler in the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after both were listed as questionable on the injury report leading up to the game.

James was inactive for Sunday's 37-21 win over the New York Giants because of a hamstring issue while Ekeler missed most of the second half because of an ankle injury.

Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward was a late addition to the injury list Thursday afternoon because of an illness, but is active.

Both teams have key players out after testing positive for COVID-19. Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon tested positive Monday while Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones entered league protocols Tuesday. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was added Wednesday.

The Chiefs inactives are quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (personal matter), defensive back Zayne Anderson, offensive lineman Kyle Long and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

The Chargers inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), running back Larry Rountree III and defensive end Breiden Fehoko.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-17 10:17 GMT+08:00

