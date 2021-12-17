Alexa
Keegan-Michael Key to host NFL Honors during Super Bowl week

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 08:00
Keegan-Michael Key to host NFL Honors during Super Bowl week

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb. 10, when The Associated Press individual awards are announced.

The prime-time honors special will air at 9 p.m. EST on ABC and be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network from the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The show recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the season with the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards among those presented.

The newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be announced during the program, which has usually aired the night before the Super Bowl. This year, it will be three days before the NFL's championship game is played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

Key, who previously hosted “NFL Honors” in 2017, was the co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” with Jordan Peele. He's currently in production on the upcoming “Wonka” film, and recently wrapped production on Mike Myers’ new comedy series, “The Pentaverate,” and Judd Apatow’s new comedy film, “The Bubble.”

Updated : 2021-12-17 10:16 GMT+08:00

