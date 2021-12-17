Alexa
Clay scores 20 to lift Tennessee Tech past Montreat 117-60

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 08:04
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay had a season-high 20 points as Tennessee Tech easily beat Montreat College 117-60 on Thursday.

Clay made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Keishawn Davidson had 14 points and seven assists for Tennessee Tech (3-8), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Kenny White Jr. added 13 points and Mamoudou Diarra had 11 points.

Tennessee Tech is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season. The 117 points were a season best for Tennessee Tech, which also posted a season-high 36 assists.

Tyler Rodrigue had 13 points for the Cavaliers. Mike Flenory added 12 points and six rebounds. JaJa Davis had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

