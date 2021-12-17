4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Dec. 16), marking the 14th intrusion this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets flew in the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

Fifty-five Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ so far this month, comprising 34 fighter planes, 2 bombers, and 19 turboprops. Chinese military aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Dec. 5 and 12.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flightpath of Chinese planes on Dec. 16. (MND image)