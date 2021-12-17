Alexa
AP source: Browns QB Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/17 06:43
FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum, who was slotted to start Saturday with Baker Mayfield sidelined after testing positive with COVID-19, has also tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the situation tells the Associated Press.

Keenum's positive result came after he practiced on Thursday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team may have more confirmed cases coming.

Shortly after Keenum’s positive test was confirmed, Mayfield went on Twitter to criticize the league.

The Browns (7-6) are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday and have been overrun with positive cases. Cleveland placed eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and six more Wednesday, including Mayfield.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is also away from the team after testing positive — for the second time in two seasons. He watched Thursday's practice remotely.

Keenum was set to step in for the second time this season for Mayfield, who missed one game to rest a shoulder injury.

With Keenum and Mayfield out, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is slated to make his first start since last season for San Francisco. The Browns activated him from the practice squad Thursday, presumably to be their No. 2 behind Keenum before the latest wave of positive results.

The 26-year-old Mullens went 2-6 in eight starts for the 49ers. He has a 5-11 career record.

Updated : 2021-12-17 08:43 GMT+08:00

