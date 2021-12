Alexander-Arnold screamer seals Liverpool win over Newcastle

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United ... Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey, left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcas... Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Newcastle's Isaac Hayden reacts after sustaining an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at An... Newcastle's Isaac Hayden reacts after sustaining an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Newcastle's Callum Wilson, left, argues with Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle Uni... Newcastle's Callum Wilson, left, argues with Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium i... Liverpool's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and... Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold's powerful long-range effort capped Liverpool's comeback Thursday in a 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League that kept Jurgen Klopp's team in touch with first-place Manchester City.

The England right back took a touch and smashed a shot from 25 meters high into the net in the 87th minute at Anfield, adding to first-half goals by Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

With his 15th league goal, Salah has now matched Leicester striker Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring or setting up a goal in 15 straight Premier League appearances.

Newcastle had taken a surprise lead in the seventh minute through Jonjo Shelvey, a former Liverpool player, and might have been unlucky to concede the equalizer scored by Jota in the 21st.

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden was on the ground on the edge of the six-yard box, apparently with a head injury, as Jota scored from a rebound after his initial header was saved by Martin Dubravka.

Liverpool returned to within a point of City, which thrashed Leeds 7-0 on Tuesday.

Newcastle stayed in next-to-last place and has only one league win all season.

