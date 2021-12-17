Alexa
Adobe, Lennar fall; Accenture, Valero rise

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 05:14
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Adobe Inc., down $64.24 to $566.09.

The software maker gave investors a disappointing forecast.

Accenture Plc., up $25.30 to $400.60.

The consulting company raised its revenue forecast after reporting strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Synchrony Financial, up 90 cents to $47.62.

The consumer credit company added $1 billion to its stock buyback program.

Lennar Corp., down $4.63 to $108.46.

Investors were disappointed by the homebuilder's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Nordson Corp., down $20.27 to $248.85.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Blue Bird Corp., down 58 cents to $15.49.

The school bus maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Jabil Circuit Inc., up 67 cents to $64.45.

The electronics manufacturer's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Valero Energy Corp., up 51 cents to $68.75.

Crude oil prides rose and pushed energy stocks higher.

Updated : 2021-12-17 07:11 GMT+08:00

