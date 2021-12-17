Alexa
Evee scores 24 to lead Rice over Incarnate Word 85-55

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 03:18
HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Rice rolled past Incarnate Word 85-55 on Thursday.

Evee hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Carl Pierre added 14 points and Mylyjael Poteat had 13 for Rice (7-4).

Drew Lutz scored a season-high 21 points for the Cardinals (2-9).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-17 04:36 GMT+08:00

