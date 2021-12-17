BEHIND THE LENS: Memorable photos of 1/6 and beyond

President-elect Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the national anthem dur... President-elect Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A woman holds a cutout of President Donald Trump's face at a rally in Washington in support of Trump called the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, 2021. ... A woman holds a cutout of President Donald Trump's face at a rally in Washington in support of Trump called the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect J... Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington as they try to storm the building on Jan. 6, 2021, whil... Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington as they try to storm the building on Jan. 6, 2021, while inside Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Police with guns drawn face off against rioters trying to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J... Police with guns drawn face off against rioters trying to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

DATE: Jan. 6, 2021 (and Jan. 20, 2021)

PLACE: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.

PHOTOGRAPHERS: J. Scott Applewhite, Jose Luis Magana, John Minchillo, Jacquelyn Martin, Andrew Harnik.

Look at the guns drawn, just inches away from the face peeking through the shattered window in the House chamber. Then: Cut to the outside, with men scaling the west wall of the Capitol and people with Trump flags and Trump hats pushing against police in riot gear at a barrier.

It was a day like none other at the U.S. Capitol, captured in 2021 by Associated Press photographers. One striking image from Jacquelyn Martin shows a woman with pointed, polished long fingernails holding the cheek part of a cutout of Donald Trump’s face.

But then — skip ahead 14 days to Jan. 20, when the pomp of inauguration ceremonies unfolded in almost the same exact place - but with Lady Gaga walking in a dramatic, trailing green skirt as President-elect Joe Biden watches and prepares to assume the presidency.

These are the images of insurrection — and the ceremony in its wake that reaffirmed the peaceful transition of presidential power.

QUOTED

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press photographer:

“We’re in the midst of the presidential vote count, the Electoral College, and police start shouting at lawmakers that the Capitol has been breached. There’s tear gas in the Rotunda. Glass breaks in the main door to the House chamber. That’s the very door where the president enters for the State of the Union speech every year. The agents are aiming their guns through the shattered windows, so I steadied my telephoto zoom on that door where I can hear the growl of the mob. Then there’s an eye. One of the rioters trying to see inside. What he does not see are the pistols inches from his face.”

“The job of the photojournalist, really, the responsibility is to show people what they cannot see on their own and to do that we have to be there.”

For a full overview of the events that shaped 2021, “A Year That Changed Us: 12 Months in 150 Photos,” a collection of AP photos and journalists’ recollections, is available now: https://www.ap.org/books/a-year-that-changed-us