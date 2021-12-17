Alexa
UEFA Nations League group stage draw list

By Associated Press
2021/12/17 02:18
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Thursday for the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League:

League A

Group 1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria.

Group 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic.

Group 3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary.

Group 4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales.

League B

Group 1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia.

Group 2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania.

Group 3: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro.

Group 4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia.

League C

Group 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faeroe Islands.

Group 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia.

Group 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova.

Group 4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar.

League D

Group 1: Liechtenstein, Andorra, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Latvia.

Group 2: San Marino, Cyprus/Estonia, Malta.

