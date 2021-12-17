Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 19 Kentucky-Morgan St women postponed by COVID issues

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/17 02:00
No. 19 Kentucky-Morgan St women postponed by COVID issues

No. 19 Kentucky’s non-conference women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Friday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program.

The school says in a release that a makeup date is possible but has not been scheduled. The Wildcats (6-3) will host USC Upstate on Sunday afternoon.

On the men's side, No. 2 Duke has scheduled a Saturday game with Loyola Maryland as a replacement for a canceled matchup with Cleveland State. The Vikings have paused team activities and also canceled a Tuesday game at Kent State due to positive tests and safety protocols.

Fourth-ranked UCLA is scheduled to play North Carolina on Saturday in Las Vegas, though the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday's home game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols and athletics director Martin Jarmond tweeted Thursday that the school does “not have an update yet” on the status of the matchup with the Tar Heels.

UNC team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Thursday morning that the team planned to practice later in the day and travel to Las Vegas “with every intention of playing UCLA.” Kirschner said senior associate athletics director Clint Gwaltney remains in contact with UCLA officials.

Updated : 2021-12-17 04:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Study finds China's Sinovac null for antibodies to Omicron
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Taiwan's racist toothpaste to change name in 2022
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Delta cluster of 4 confirmed out of 8 cases in northern Taiwan hotel
Armed ATM robbers in New Taipei arrested, including 16-year-old
Armed ATM robbers in New Taipei arrested, including 16-year-old